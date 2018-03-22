N.Y. snow blamed for 3 deaths; nor'easter skips Boston

March 22 (UPI) -- The fourth nor'easter to pound the northeastern United States in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some places and left at least three people dead in New York.

WABC-TV in New York City reported one person died in a car crash on Long Island and another while shoveling snow in Bellmore. Meanwhile, an 87-year-old woman with dementia was found dead in the snow Thursday morning.

The largest snow accumulation totals in the state were in Suffolk County (19.3 inches in Bay Shore), Nassau County (14.4 inches in Old Bethpage) and Queens (13.7 in Bayside).

Central Park recorded about 8 inches of snow, giving the city more than 30 inches of accumulation for the season. This is the fifth consecutive winter season to reach at least 30 inches of snow in New York City. The last time there was that much snow that many years in a row was in the 1880s, CNN reported.

New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland bore the brunt of this storm. Though forecasters expected Boston to get hit hard, the city remained largely unaffected after dry air chipped away at the precipitation shield along the northern and western part of the storm, The Boston Globe reported.

Air traffic-tracking website FlightAware showed there were 3,085 delays into and out of the United States and 790 cancelations Thursday. New York City-area airports saw the greatest number of cancelations and delays, though Boston Logan and Philadelphia International also had difficulties.

Forecasters predict another winter system will push through the Midwest later this week and early next week. Winter precipitation could stretch from North Dakota toward Ohio and Kentucky.