Anton Yelchin's parents reach settlement with Fiat Chrysler over son's death

By Ray Downs  |  March 22, 2018 at 10:52 PM
March 22 (UPI) -- The parents of Anton Yelchin agreed to a settlement with Fiat Chrysler in a lawsuit against the car manufacturer over their son's death.

Details of the settlement will remain confidential.

"FCA US is pleased that we've reached an amicable resolution in this matter," the automaker said in a statement. "The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss."

According to TMZ, the money will go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation, which aims to "empower and support young people engaged in creative arts who face career challenges due to debilitating disease or disability."

Funds will also be used to make a documentary about the actor's life.

Yelchin was 27 when he died in June 2016.

The Star Trek actor was killed in his driveway when his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward and pinned him against the brick pillar of his security gate.

