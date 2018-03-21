Suspected Austin bomber who blew himself up identified by police

March 21 (UPI) -- Police have identified the suspected Austin serial bomber who apparently killed himself early Wednesday as Mark A. Conditt, a Pflugerville resident.

Local and federal law enforcement sources told the American-Statesman and KVUE the man's name. Conditt, who is believed to have terrorized Austin, Texas, with a wave of explosive attacks this month, blew himself up as police approached his vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said several related bombings this month were the work of a serial bomber -- who changed tactics as explosive packages were left around Austin and one went off at a package sorting facility near San Antonio. The bombings, which began March 2, killed two victims and injured others.

Using surveillance video from a FedEx store in south Austin, investigators were able to identify the suspect, who they tracked to tracked to a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of the Texas capital.

Police said they kept the suspect under surveillance in his car while awaiting a SWAT team Wednesday. Officials said when the vehicle left the hotel around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police followed and pulled the man over on Interstate 35. When SWAT officers approached the vehicle, he set off a bomb -- killing himself and injuring an officer.

Conditt was described as a 24-year-old while male. Police believe he was responsible for all the events that occurred in Austin, the city's police chief said.

Fred Milanowski, special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the man purchased some of the explosive material recently.

"Fortunately, we were able to do some digging and find this individual over the past 48 hours," Milanowski said.

Police are still investigating whether there are any accomplices. Even if the bomber acted alone, police warned residents to remain vigilant in case he left behind more packages.

A blast at a Goodwill store in south Austin Tuesday night turned out to be unrelated to the case. Austin Police Department Asst. Chief Eli Reyes said officers determined a Goodwill employee found a box of donations containing two "artillery simulators," one of which initiated when a second employee handled the item.

Earlier Tuesday, a package bomb headed for Austin exploded at a FedEx sorting facility near San Antonio. A FedEx employee received a concussion in the blast at the Schertz, Texas, facility.

Police later found another package containing an explosive device at another FedEx facility near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Investigators said that package, found intact, may yield clues.

Police so far are investigating a total of six bombs or suspicious packages this month. In addition to the one that exploded in Schertz and the suspicious package found at the Austin FedEx facility Monday:

-- March 2: Anthony Stephan House, 39, died in the first bombing attack in east Austin. He was a father and a graduate of Texas State University.

-- March 12: Draylen Mason, 17, died and his mother, Shamika Wilson, was injured in the second attack, also in east Austin. Draylen was recently accepted into the selective Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.

-- March 12: Esperanza "Hope" Herrera, 75, was injured when a package left outside her east Austin home exploded.

-- Sunday: A package bomb triggered by a tripwire injured two men, ages 22 and 23, but they will survive.