Police: Austin bomber blew himself up as SWAT closed in

March 21 (UPI) -- The serial bomber who terrorized Austin, Texas, this month with a series of explosive attacks blew himself up Wednesday as police closed in on him, authorities said.

Police said several related bombings this month were the work of the bomber -- who changed tactics as he left explosive packages around Austin, beginning March 2. Another went off at a FedEx sorting facility near San Antonio. Two people died in the string of attacks and multiple others were injured.

Using surveillance video from a FedEx store in south Austin, investigators keyed in on the suspect, who they tracked to a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of the Texas capital.

Police said they surveilled the suspect in his vehicle Wednesday while awaiting a SWAT team. Officials said when he left the hotel around 2 a.m., police followed and pulled him over on Interstate 35. When SWAT officers approached the vehicle, he set off a bomb -- killing himself and injuring an officer.

The man's identity has not been released by authorities, but sources disclosed the name to multiple media outlets, including USA Today and the Austin American-Statesman.

Police described the bomber as a 24-year-old while male. Investigators believe he was responsible for all the attacks that occurred in Austin between March 2 and Tuesday, the city's police chief said.

A neighbor told the Statesman the suspect had worked at Crux Semiconductor in Austin and had received a degree from Austin Community College's Northridge Campus.

Another neighbor told reporters despite sounding cliché, he "was a nice kid from a great family."

Fred Milanowski, special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the suspect had purchased explosive materials recently.

"Fortunately, we were able to do some digging and find this individual over the past 48 hours," Milanowski said.

Police are still investigating whether the suspect had any accomplices. Even if the bomber acted alone, police warned residents Wednesday to remain vigilant in case he left behind more packages.

A blast at a Goodwill store in south Austin Tuesday night turned out to be unrelated to the case. Austin Police Department Asst. Chief Eli Reyes said officers determined a Goodwill employee found a box of donations containing two "artillery simulators," one of which initiated when a second employee handled the item.

Earlier Tuesday, a package bomb headed for Austin exploded at a FedEx sorting facility near San Antonio. A FedEx employee received a concussion in the blast at the Schertz, Texas, facility.

Police later found another package containing an explosive device at another FedEx facility near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Investigators said that package, found intact, may yield clues.

Police so far are investigating a total of six bombs or suspicious packages this month. In addition to the one that exploded in Schertz and the suspicious package found at the Austin FedEx facility Monday:

-- March 2: Anthony Stephan House, 39, died in the first bombing attack in east Austin. He was a father and a graduate of Texas State University.

-- March 12: Draylen Mason, 17, died and his mother, Shamika Wilson, was injured in the second attack, also in east Austin. Draylen was recently accepted into the selective Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.

-- March 12: Esperanza "Hope" Herrera, 75, was injured when a package left outside her east Austin home exploded.

-- Sunday: A package bomb triggered by a tripwire injured two men, ages 22 and 23, but they will survive.