GOP dinner takes in record $32M ahead of 2018 midterms

March 21 (UPI) -- The National Republican Congressional Committee raised more than $32 million at its annual March dinner, the organization said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump spoke at the dinner and told the audience he was the reason for the lucrative dinner, which broke the record set last year.

"Last year was your record and I was here too," Trump said. "And the year before that, you didn't do so well and I wasn't here. You went from $18 million -- which is good, not great -- to $30 million last year."

The haul continued what has been a lucrative fundraising season for the NRCC, which has raised $95 million during the 2018 cycle ahead of this year's midterm elections.

"This year, in this election, we are fighting to win and we are going to win," Trump said. "There is no reason why we shouldn't win with what we've done over the last year."

Trump went on to tout his record, pointing out companies that have brought or kept jobs in the United States and improved unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics.

"That's why we should do great," Trump said. "The economy is booming and it's because we passed the biggest tax cut in American history."

Trump also bashed Democrats as "Pelosi Democrats," referring to the House minority leader, and described them as being "weak on crime, weak on terrorism and weak on national defense."