Fed expected to hike interest rates at first meeting under Powell

March 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-percentage point Wednesday at the end of its two-day policy meeting -- the first under new chief Jerome Powell.

Wednesday's expected quarter-point rate hike would still keep benchmark rates at a historically low level. The Fed predicted in December that the U.S. economy would grow at 2.5 percent in 2018 and that the committee would hike interest rates three times.

Powell took over the Federal Reserve from Janet Yellen last month.

The central bank will announce its decision at 2 p.m. EDT.

Many economists believe the Federal Reserve will indicate Wednesday the economy will expand even quicker, and may raise expectations to four rate increases this year.

Four increases would move the federal funds rate to 2.25 percent by the end of the year, which would still be low historically. Interest rates exceeded 5 percent through much of the 1990s, but were near zero in the years after the start of the 21st century. A rate change Wednesday would be the sixth since 2015.

A higher rate would serve savers, as interest rates on deposits would rise, and mean higher rates for borrowers. As banks are charged more for money, they can raise rates on small business loans, credit cards and mortgages. Many credit card loans already come with a variable interest rate pegged to Fed rate increases. Companies that seek expansion or carry a lot of debt could suffer with additional hikes by the central bank.

The Federal Reserve faces the question of how quickly to raise rates without spurring too much inflation or slowing a growing U.S. economy. Since the last meeting in December, Congress passed a $3.5 billion tax cut and a two-year, $300 billion funding increase.