Billionaire Pritzker wins Illinois Democratic primary to challenge Gov. Rauner

March 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire J.B. Pritzker won the Democratic primary for Illinois governor after investing nearly $70 million of his own fortune into the campaign.

The Democratic nominee will run against incumbent Republican Governor Bruce Rauner in November. Pritzker earned 46 percent of the vote Tuesday, while state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston and businessman Chris Kennedy earned 26 percent and 24 percent of the vote, respectively.

"We did it! This victory belongs to all of you," Pritzker tweeted after his victory. "Together, we're going to win big up and down the ballot this November and move Illinois forward. Let's do this."

Pritzker took the stage Tuesday night in a Chicago hotel ballroom to the song "Go Big or Go Home" by the group American Authors -- telling the crowd "I'm J.B. Pritzker, and I'm going to beat Bruce Rauner" and saying he wouldn't let U.S. President Donald Trump "have an inch of Illinois."

"This campaign is not just about the failed policies of a failed governor who thinks that lifting up the people of Illinois is a government expense rather than an investment in the future,'' Pritzker told supporters in Chicago. "No, this campaign is about a fight for economic security, about jobs and wages, healthcare, education and human services for working families in Illinois.''

Pritzker, a Hyatt hotel heir and Gold Coast investor, joined the race in April 2017, dipping into his personal fortune to pay for millions of dollars' worth of campaign ads on TV.

Although Rauner, formerly a businessman himself, is among the most vulnerable GOP governors facing 2018 re-election, both men have shown willingness to use their wealth to finance their political ambitions. Pritzker has a net worth of $3.6 billion while Rauner is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rauner beat primary challenger state Rep. Jeanne Ives by a margin of roughly 3 percent Tuesday.

"You have given me the chance to win the battle against the corruption that plagues Illinois,'' Rauner told supporters in Chicago. "While we disagree on some things, let's commit to working together on what unites us -- the reforms we need to save our state.''