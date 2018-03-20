Watch live: Trump hosts roundtable on sanctuary cities

March 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with law enforcement about jurisdictions with sanctuary policies Tuesday afternoon in the White House.

The event, set to take place at 2:15 p.m. EDT, comes as the administration attempts to crack down on cities and states attempting to refrain from assisting federal law enforcement's immigration efforts.

Sanctuary jurisdictions are cities, counties or states that, after arresting an undocumented immigrant for another alleged crime, refuse to continue detaining the person until federal officials can take over custody.

In August, the Justice Department said it would withhold federal grant money to law enforcement agencies with sanctuary policies, a move that has since been challenged and blocked in federal court.

"From the earliest days of his administration, President Trump made it clear he would not stand for lawlessness in the country's immigration system," a White House email said Tuesday.

In addition to local law enforcement officials, Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and multiple Republican lawmakers were expected to attend the roundtable.