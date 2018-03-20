Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's crown prince

March 20 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday, part of a three-day tour in the United States.

The Royal Court said the 32-year-old heir to the Saudi throne met Trump and other officials "to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Christopher Henzel, charge d'affaires at the United States embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News he was confident the two leaders would "enjoy open and candid discussions on a variety of issues."

Iran's influence in the Middle East is one topic likely for discussion. The two leaders view Iran as a threat to the Middle East region, making Saudi-U.S. relations a priority for the administration.

Building relationship with Saudi Arabia has been a key part of Trump's Middle East strategy and he visited the area last spring on his first overseas presidential trip. The civil war in Yemen and the Saudi-led bombing that's killed thousands could be another issue they discuss.

Mohammed has taken a more progressive stance than his predecessor, pushing through reforms to allow women to take a more active role in society -- from driving to joining the military. He has also led a purge of corruption and imprisoned more than 380 government officials at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyad.

The visit is Mohammed's first time visiting the United States on official business since he inherited the throne.