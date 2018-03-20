Tornadoes wreak 'significant damage' in Southeast; more expected

March 20 (UPI) -- After twisters and powerful winds inflicted major damage in Alabama, more severe storms will tear through the Southeast Tuesday with additional tornadoes and large hail, forecasters said.

Tuesday's weather comes after storms and "extremely dangerous" tornadoes and wreaked havoc on parts of Alabama on Monday.

In Jacksonville, at least 50 structures were damaged and trees and power lines were downed throughout the city, officials said. Three people were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Severe damage was done to structures in Ardmore, where the storm collapsed roofs and entire homes. Two residence halls and the sports coliseum were also damaged at Jacksonville State University.

"There has been significant damage tonight in parts of Alabama," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. "We are sending state resources to those affected areas, especially to Jacksonville and Calhoun County."

"Our first priority is ensuring our people are safe. Please stay out of affected areas and let first responders do their job."

In Mississippi, tennis ball-sized hail was reported in Belmont on Monday evening. Damage was reported to vehicles and windshields in Cullman, Ala., as well.

The severe weather is expected to continue into Tuesday, with the tail-end of the cold front bringing damaging winds and potential tornadoes across northern and central Florida, southeastern Georgia, the low country of South Carolina and eastern North Carolina, forecasters said.

Tuesday night, a fourth nor'easter is expected to bring snowfall to portions of New Jersey, the New York City area and southern New England.