Package bomb headed for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx center

March 20 (UPI) -- A package bomb headed for Austin exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, authorities said -- maybe the latest attack from the serial bomber.

A FedEx employee received a concussion from the blast, which exploded shortly after midnight at the Schertz, Texas, facility -- located about 15 miles northeast of San Antonio.

About 75 employees were working at the processing plant when the package exploded.

Officials say the package, destined for Austin, was likely linked to four other attacks this month. Joining the FBI and ATF are hundreds of law enforcement agents from across the state.

The package, which exploded as it was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section, was loaded with shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal.

The explosion is the fifth in a recent string of package bombs in Austin or meant to be delivered to the city, in attacks that have killed two people and injured several others.

An explosion Sunday injured two men when a package left on their doorstep exploded. Police believe the device was likely triggered by a tripwire. Two men, ages 22 and 23, were injured by that bomb, but will survive.

Two men were killed in three bombings on March 2 and March 12. No arrests have been made. Sunday's explosion occurred just hours after the FBI increased its reward for information to $100,000. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $15,000 for the bomber's arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story