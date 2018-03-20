Multiple injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting

March 20 (UPI) -- Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

Three students were injured in the shooting, including the shooter, with a school resource officer on duty at the school helping to end the threat.

The high school is on lockdown and the event is "contained."

The St. Mary's Sheriff office said on Twitter that "an incident" occurred at the high school, adding that parents should go to Leonardtown High School and not report to Great Mills.

The sheriff's office said they were "advising parents to respond to the Leonardtown High School auditorium and reunification will take place at the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center."

"We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter, adding that state police were "in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders."

The shooting comes just days before the national March for Our Lives event, a rally for gun control inspired by the deadly high school shooting in South Florida.