Home / Top News / U.S. News

Donald Trump says he'll likely meet soon with Vladimir Putin

By Sommer Brokaw  |  March 20, 2018 at 4:28 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to "discuss the arms race," Syria, Ukraine and North Korea.

Trump said he called Putin to congratulate him on his election victory and during the call they also agreed to get together soon.

"We will probably get together in the not-too-distant future," he said.

Trump said they would likely discuss "arms race which is getting out of control. We will never allow anybody to have anything close to what we have. And also to discuss Ukraine, Syria and North Korea."

Last month, the Trump administration released a nuclear posture review aimed at modernizing nuclear weapons.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., expressed disdain over Trump's call with Putin.

"An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election," McCain tweeted.

In 2012, President Barack Obama also congratulated Putin on his election victory.

The call comes on the heels of new sanctions being imposed less than a week ago on Russian entities for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The sanctions were imposed amid tensions over a nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
2 students injured, shooter dead at Maryland high school 2 students injured, shooter dead at Maryland high school
Package headed for Austin explodes at FedEx; police find 2nd possible bomb Package headed for Austin explodes at FedEx; police find 2nd possible bomb
Pulse shooter's wife told FBI she knew he was planning Pulse attack Pulse shooter's wife told FBI she knew he was planning Pulse attack
Senate set to vote on ending U.S. war operations in Yemen Senate set to vote on ending U.S. war operations in Yemen
Mississippi governor signs nation's strictest abortion law Mississippi governor signs nation's strictest abortion law