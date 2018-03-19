Severe weather threatens another nor'easter, Southeast tornadoes, West floods

March 19 (UPI) -- Severe weather from coast to coast this week is threatening another nor'easter for New England, tornadoes in the Southeast and major flooding on the West Coast, forecasters said Monday.

The next round of winter weather is aiming for a region that's already been pummeled by three major snowstorms this month. Forecasters said the Mid-Atlantic region will be hit with snowfall beginning Monday night due of two storms.

Nor'easter, Part 4

The first storm will bring precipitation from a low pressure system to Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The second storm is on track to spread through the Ohio Valley by Tuesday night. Falling temperatures indicate that the precipitation will turn into a rain-snow mix, with the possibility of sleet.

Snow already falling in the Central Plains will move to the Middle Mississippi Valley by Tuesday, forecasters said.

If the system produces another nor'easter, it will be the region's fourth in less than three weeks. Parts of New York, New Jersey and New England received more than 2 feet of snow from last week's storm.

Tornadoes down south

The National Weather Service said ahead of the cold front, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico will bring tornadoes, hail and thunderstorms to parts of the Southeast.

The tornadoes could be especially severe, AccuWeather reported. The greatest threat for tornadoes Monday is forecast for middle Tennessee, northern Alabama and northwestern Georgia.

By Tuesday, the system will move eastward toward the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, forecasters said.

Wet, Wet West

As the East Coast prepares for more snow, the West Coast is anticipating what could be the largest storm of the season.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles said Monday a strong system of subtropical moisture is heading southeast and will arrive on the Pacific coast by Tuesday. Along the way, it will pick up more steam from an "atmospheric river" of moisture.

Forecasters said the system will bring rain to Southern California valleys and heavy snow to the mountain regions. Several feet of snow are predicted for the Sierra Nevada range.

Meteorologists are also warning of potential flash flooding and debris flows -- particularly in areas weakened by wildfires last fall. Santa Barbara County issued a pre-evacuation advisory for burn areas.

The rain and snow is expected to spread north to Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Nevada by Wednesday.