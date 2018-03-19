Home / Top News / U.S. News

Police: Latest Austin bombing may have been set off by trip wire

"Do not handle packages, do not pick up packages, do not disturb packages," Police Chief Brian Manley warned Austin residents Monday.
By Sara Shayanian  |  March 19, 2018 at 7:12 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 19 (UPI) -- Police say they are working under the impression that another package explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday night is connected to three other recent bombings -- prompting fears a serial bomber is targeting local residents.

"We're working under the belief they're connected, however, we have not yet processed the scene," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in an news conference early Monday. "It ultimately may rely on the results from laboratory examination to come to a final confirmation of that."

Manley told reporters the package bomb that exploded Sunday night could have been triggered by a different mechanism -- a trip wire.

"It is very possible that this device is a device that was activated by someone either handling, kicking or coming in contact with a trip wire activating the device," Manley said. "Do not handle packages, do not pick up packages, do not disturb packages."

The police chief warned residents to call 911 to report any suspicious packages.

Residents in the Travis County neighborhood in southwest Austin were being asked to remain inside their homes until the area is cleared by police.

Sunday's explosion is the fourth this month in Austin. Two people were killed in three bombings on March 2 and March 12. No arrests have been made.

Sunday's explosion occurred just hours after the FBI increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $100,000.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $15,000 for the bomber's arrest and conviction.

The injuries sustained by two men in Sunday's blast were not life-threatening injuries, the police chief said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump escalates attacks vs. Mueller, McCabe, Comey Trump escalates attacks vs. Mueller, McCabe, Comey
Rescuers recover all six victims in Florida bridge collapse Rescuers recover all six victims in Florida bridge collapse
14 people hurt after bar deck collapses in Savannah 14 people hurt after bar deck collapses in Savannah
Man who helped save hundreds during 9/11 dies of WTC-related cancer Man who helped save hundreds during 9/11 dies of WTC-related cancer
Missing Pa. teen found in Mexico; 45-year-old man arrested Missing Pa. teen found in Mexico; 45-year-old man arrested