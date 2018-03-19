California siblings held captive by parents released to new homes

March 19 (UPI) -- The 13 siblings allegedly held captive in California by their parents David Turpin and Louise Turpin have been released to new homes.

The seven adult siblings, aged 18 to 29 were taken from the Corona Regional Medical Center, where they were being rehabilitated after they were rescued by police in January, to an undisclosed rural house, ABC News reported.

"The adult siblings want to be known as survivors, not victims," the siblings' lawyer Jack Osborn said.

All six minor children were also released from the hospital and sent to two foster homes, CNN reported.

No home was able to accommodate all six children, as the two youngest require a great deal of attention.

The hospital's CEO Mark Uffer confirmed all 13 children had been discharged.

"On behalf of all of us at CRMC, we wish these brave siblings continued strength as they take the next steps in their journey," Uffer said.

David Turpin and Louise Turpin were charged with three counts of abuse in February and Louise Turpin faces one new count of felony assault in addition to the original indictment which charged each with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse and 12 counts of false imprisonment. Prosecutors also charged David Turpin with one count of a lewd act on a child by force, fear or duress.

The siblings were taken from their parents' home after a 17-year-old daughter of the couple tipped off police about the alleged abuse in January when she escaped the house and called 911 on a deactivated cellphone.

Authorities said all 13 siblings "appeared to be malnourished and very dirty," and some had cognitive impairment and lacked basic knowledge.

Osborn said since leaving the hospital the older siblings picked citrus for the first time, prepared sundaes and Mexican food and watched several movies, in addition to undergoing occupational, physical and psychological therapy.