Arkansas police arrest over 100 in cockfighting raid

By Ray Downs  |  March 19, 2018 at 11:29 PM
March 19 (UPI) -- More than 130 people were arrested in Southwest Arkansas when law enforcement raided a cockfighting ring, officials said Monday.

The raid took place on Saturday when officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office raided a property suspected of having monthly cockfights with dozens of spectators in attendance.

Nearly 200 birds were confiscated in the raid.

Cockfighting is a felony offense in Arkansas and 34 people were arrested for participating in the cockfights. In addition, several spectators were charged with misdemeanors for paying $20 to watch the cockfights, KTBS-TV reported.

According to KSLA-TV, law enforcement has been working on the cockfighting case for more than 18 months and they're not finished yet.

"I expect we will continue to investigate it through the interviews we are going to do," Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry said.

The cockfighting investigation involved 56 city, county, state and federal officers.

