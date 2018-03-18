Winning $457M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

March 18 (UPI) -- One Powerball ticket worth $456.7 million in Saturday's drawing was sold in Pennsylvania, the multistate lottery announced.

The jacket was the eighth largest in the history of the game, the lottery said. The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 19 times and was last won on Jan. 10.

Lottery officials didn't say where the ticket was bought.

It matched all white numbers -- 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 -- and the red Powerball 7.

Three tickets sold in California, Missouri and Texas matched all five white ball. The ticket in Texas earned $2 million because the 2X multiplier was selected in the Power Play option. The other tickets are worth $1 million.

The winning $456.7 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $273.9 million if the winner chooses to take a lump-sum payout. Otherwise the winner can receive 30 graduate payments over 29 years in an annuity.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in more than 292 million.

The lottery is conducted in every state in the United States except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.

In the other multi-state lottery game, there were no winning tickets in Friday's drawing. It now stands at an estimated $377 million, according the lottery, and the next drawing is Tuesday. The top price was last won Jan. 5.