One dead, one injured in California mall shooting

March 17 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital on Saturday after a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., a city northwest of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Eric Buschow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said authorities are not searching for a suspect. Details were not immediately available about what happened to the shooter or about the condition of the injured person.

Update on #HillcrestIncident: confirmed one DOA and one person being transported by ambulance. Incident is static, VC Sheriff has command and perimeter control. @VCFD - VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 17, 2018

The mall was put in lockdown during the incident and patrons were evacuated to a fire station across the street as a safety zone.

The city of Thousand Oaks tweeted that the mall is secure and no one else was in danger.

"TOaks (Thousand Oaks) Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall," the tweet said. "The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public."