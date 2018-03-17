Home / Top News / U.S. News

One dead, one injured in California mall shooting

By Susan McFarland  |  March 17, 2018 at 7:22 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 17 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital on Saturday after a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., a city northwest of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Eric Buschow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said authorities are not searching for a suspect. Details were not immediately available about what happened to the shooter or about the condition of the injured person.

The mall was put in lockdown during the incident and patrons were evacuated to a fire station across the street as a safety zone.

The city of Thousand Oaks tweeted that the mall is secure and no one else was in danger.

"TOaks (Thousand Oaks) Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall," the tweet said. "The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Engineers noted crack in Florida bridge before fatal collapse Engineers noted crack in Florida bridge before fatal collapse
McCabe fired less than two days before planned retirement McCabe fired less than two days before planned retirement
Speech JFK was to give on day of his assassination brought to life by voice synthesis technology Speech JFK was to give on day of his assassination brought to life by voice synthesis technology
Hacker who turned Manning in to FBI dies at 37 Hacker who turned Manning in to FBI dies at 37
In wake of McCabe firing, Trump lawyer calls for end to Mueller's probe In wake of McCabe firing, Trump lawyer calls for end to Mueller's probe