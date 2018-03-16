Home / Top News / U.S. News

White House: 'No changes' planned with McMaster

By Susan McFarland  |  March 16, 2018 at 7:20 AM
March 16 (UPI) -- The White House has refuted reports that President Donald Trump is planning to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

McMaster, Trump's chief national security aide and leader of the National Security Council, has been in the post for just over a year. He replaced Michael Flynn.

In recent days, reports have said the president is eyeing possible replacements for McMaster due to differences between the two. Press secretary Sarah Sanders refuted the idea late Thursday.

"Just spoke to [Trump] and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship," she said in a tweet.

"There are no changes at the NSC."

The three-star Army general has faced criticism from some Trump supporters who believe his views on Iran and North Korea are not aligned with the president's.

