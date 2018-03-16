Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House briefing

March 16 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Sanders is likely to address the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University's campus in Miami. At least six people died and multiple were injured in the collapse, with authorities warning the death toll could climb.

She will likely address the U.S. military helicopter crash that killed all seven U.S. soldiers on the aircraft in Iraq after hitting a power line on Thursday.

Sanders may be asked about her tweet claiming President Donald Trump and General H.R. McMaster have a "good working relationship" amid rumors that the National Security Advisor is likely to lose his job. The press secretary may also be questioned on rumors of White House chief of staff John Kelly resigning as early as Friday.

The press secretary may also be asked about Vanessa Trump filing for divorce from Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., after 12 years of marriage.