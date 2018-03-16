No changes in White House personnel planned, Sanders says

March 16 (UPI) -- No new personnel changes are expected at the White House any time soon, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday.

Sanders spoke at an afternoon press briefing, noting that H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, was told yesterday that, contrary to reports, he is in no jeopardy of being fired. When asked about the fate of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Treasury Secretary David Shulkin, she said their names did not come up in her discussions with Trump.

Sanders said reports of McMaster's imminent firing are "not accurate," adding that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told White House staff that "no personnel changes at this time" are planned.

When asked why so much chaos seems to be emanating from the White House -- with a reporter noting that Trump himself said he was finding "the Cabinet I want" on at least two occasions -- Sanders said that "taking two sentences out of the thousands of remarks that the president makes and trying to make that look like it's the entire focus of his administration is a little bit silly."

Sanders also demurred on comments regarding adult actress Stormy Daniels, who, her lawyer said on Friday, has been threatened physically after suggesting she would come forward with information about an alleged affair with Trump. Sanders said that counsel outside the White House will offer any new information on the situation.

In response to a question regarding reports that Trump suggested the death penalty for some convicted opioid dealers, Sanders said Trump will travel to New Hampshire on Monday to roll out his plan to combat the opioid epidemic. She also pointed to a $10 billion budget allowance for the Department of Health and Human Services to fight the growing crisis.