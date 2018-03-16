Congresswoman Slaughter dies after fall in D.C. home

March 16 (UPI) -- Rep. Louise Slaughter has died -- days after a fall in her home in Washington, D.C., her office announced on Friday.

The eldest member of Congress at age 88, Slaughter had been hospitalized for a concussion she received Wednesday.

"To have met Louise Slaughter is to have known a force of nature," Liam Fitzsimmons, her chief of staff, said in a statement Friday. "She was a relentless advocate for Western New York whose visionary leadership brought infrastructure upgrades, technology and research investments, and two federal manufacturing institutes to Rochester that will transform the local economy for generations to come."

Slaughter was the ranking Democrat on the House Rules Committee and had served in the House since 1987.

A statement from her office after he fall said, "The congresswoman is tough as nails and she will bring that same spirit to this recovery."

The Kenticky-born Slaughter won 16 elections in her district and was preparing her 2018 re-election campaign in New York's 25th congressional district.

Robert Slaughter, her husband of 57 years, died in 2014.