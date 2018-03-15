Watch live: Irish PM Varadkar presents Trump with Shamrock Bowl

March 15 (UPI) -- Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was scheduled to present President Donald trump with the Shamrock Bowl on Thursday, an annual tradition between the countries coinciding with the observance of St. Patrick's Day.

The event is set to happen at 6 p.m. in the East Room of the White House.

An Irish representative has been presenting the sitting U.S. president with shamrocks -- at first a box, now a crystal bowl -- each year since 1952. It's meant to be a symbol of the close relationship between the two countries as Americans celebrate Irish heritage on St. Patrick's Day.

The ceremony comes after Trump and Varadkar held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office Thursday morning. The Irish premier told Trump he planned to travel to New York City over the weekend for the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Trump told Varadkar the parade passes by his home in Trump Tower.

"I used to watch it all the time," the president said.