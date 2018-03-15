Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

March 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Thursday.

Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested proceeding, indicating there likely won't be a legal battle over custody of the couple's five children or their assets, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Vanessa Trump, 40, is a former model and actress who married Donald Trump Jr., also 40, in 2005.

The couple's five children range in age from 3 to 10.

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump have been running the Trump Organization in New York since their father was elected president in 2017.

The oldest Trump son was also questioned by Congressional investigatorsas part of their probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His involvement is related to a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who said she had damaging information about Clinton.

A total of eight people attended that meeting, which started with an email from British music publicist Rob Goldstone to Trump Jr. In it, Goldstone offered to arrange a meeting between Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, whom he described as a "Russian government attorney." Goldstone said she wanted to give Trump Jr. information about Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

In February, Vanessa Trump was hospitalized after she opened a letter containing a suspicious substance addressed to Donald Trump Jr.