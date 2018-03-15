Sister of Dylann Roof charged with taking knife, drugs to S.C. high school

March 15 (UPI) -- The younger sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested and charged for bringing drugs and weapons to her South Carolina high school Wednesday, authorities said.

Morgan Roof, 18, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, including a knife and pepper spray.

"No students were harmed as a result of this incident," the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

Police said Morgan Roof had also made a social media post that "caused alarm to the student body" Wednesday -- a day students across the United States participated in a national walkout to call attention to school gun violence.

Morgan Roof appeared in her social media post to disagree with the national event, writing, "nothing is gonna change."

Thousands of students nationwide walked out of class Wednesday to call for an end to gun violence. The event called for them to walk out for 17 minutes, to commemorate the 17 people killed at a high school in Parkland, Fla., a month ago.

"Your walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what [do] you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot," Morgan Roof wrote in her post, police said.

"Potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School. In two separate incidents, students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity and behavior to their Richland County Sheriff's Department school resource officer," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively."

Dylann Roof, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, was sentenced to death last year for a shooting attack at a historically black church in Charleston, S.C., in June 2015. Nine people died.