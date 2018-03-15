Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University

March 15 (UPI) -- A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed Thursday, trapping people and vehicles underneath it, the school announced.

Workers installed the 950-ton bridge Saturday morning; it was being built to give students and other pedestrians access between FIU and the city of Sweetwater.

"The pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street has collapsed, please avoid the area," the school tweeted shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol told local media outlets there were multiple fatalities.

Images of the collapsed bridge show at least two vehicles partially crushed under the weight of the concrete.

Emergency officials were on the scene attempt to reach an unknown number of people trapped under the wreckage. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said at least one person was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital and paramedics treated at least five people. Sources at the hospital told The Miami Herald that eight people were being treated there.

The 174-foot-long and 30-foot-wide bridge was expected to open to pedestrians in early 2019. It was part of a $19.4 million project grant.

This is a developing story.