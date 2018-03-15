Nikki Haley: U.S. stands with Britain against Russia in spy attack

March 15 (UPI) -- The United States' ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday joined a chorus of accusations against the Kremlin for the poisoning of a former Russian spy living in Britain.

Ambassador Nikki Haley told the U.S. Security Council Wednesday that Moscow was behind the attack of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter in a British shopping district on March 4. The pair were found slumped on a bench and have since been hospitalized in critical condition.

"The United States believes that Russia is responsible for the attack on two people in the United Kingdom using a military-grade nerve agent," Haley told the council.

The Trump administration diplomat said the United States "stands in absolute solidarity" with Britain, which moved Wednesday to expel 23 Russian diplomats.

Russia has denied responsibility for the poisoning, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the accusations a "Russophobic campaign." Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is mulling retaliatory measures against London.

"We consider the British position absolutely irresponsible with regard to diplomatic relations, as well as final goals and interests of a real investigation and search for the people who are behind this and from the point of view of violation of the international law by the British side, which is also obvious," Peskov said.

Investigators said they have determined the Skripals were poisoned with a Russian-made nerve agent.

Haley said the poison attack is "Russia's crime" and added the use of chemical weapons was "not an isolated incident" for Moscow.

"The Russians complained recently that we criticize them too much," she said. "We take no pleasure in having to constantly criticize Russia, but we need Russia to stop giving us so many reasons to do so."

"This is a defining moment," Haley continued. "The credibility of this Council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable."

Haley's remarks echoed statements made by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack.

"This was not just an act of attempted murder in Salisbury -- nor just an act against U.K.," May said on Wednesday. "It is an affront to the prohibition on the use of chemical weapons."