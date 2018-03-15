Banksy tags NYC for first time in five years

March 15 (UPI) -- New Yorkers woke up Thursday morning to find that mysterious graffiti artist Banksy tagged the city again -- this time adding the image of a rat to the front of a building set for demolition.

The rodent appears inside the clock face on a former bank building at the corner of 14th Street and Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village. The painting is reminiscent of a hamster running inside a wheel.

It's not the first time Banksy has tagged a blank wall with a rat -- the ubiquitous rodent New York City just can't shake. He painted one on a building in 2010 in Liverpool, England, and in 2008, he painted a rat on a parachute in Melbourne.

And in 2004, Banksy snuck into the London Natural History Museum and left a stuffed rat wearing miniature sunglasses and a microphone.

This is the first time Banksy has tagged New York City since 2013 when he had a monthlong residency and left spray-painted artworks throughout the city. He took credit for the new rat on his Instagram account Wednesday.