Watch live: Trump holds roundtable on tax cuts

By UPI Staff  |  March 14, 2018 at 1:30 PM
March 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to host a roundtable discussion with business executives and other officials after his tour of the Boeing factory in St. Louis on Wednesday.

The discussion was expected to take place at 3:05 p.m. CDT.

Trump departed California on Wednesday morning after reviewing the border wall prototypes and participating in a Republican fundraiser. He was scheduled to stop in St. Louis on his way back to Washington to talk about the impacts the Republican-led tax overhaul has had on businesses there.

In the days after Congress passed the tax reform bill, Boeing announced a $300 million employee-related and charitable investment.

Other organizations participating in the roundtable include: College of the Ozarks, Kansas City Power and Light, Mid-Am Metal Forming, Dynamic Fastener, Central Bancompany, Hawthorn Bank, Great Southern Bank, Kansas City Southern Railway and Hunter Chase and Associates.

