Third Northeast storm buried some spots in over 2 feet of snow

March 14 (UPI) -- New England neared the end of another nor'easter Wednesday with more heavy snow and tends of thousands of power outages, authorities said.

Several inches of snow have fallen in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and surrounding states since the storm arrived early Tuesday. It's the third major winter storm to hit the Northeast in less than two weeks.

Forecasters said nearly 30 inches were recorded in Wilmington, Mass. and 22 in Worcester.

The snow will continue Wednesday with strong winds and blowing snows before the storm eases and moves off the coast, forecasters said.

More than 127,000 homes had lost power in Massachusetts as of Wednesday morning, more than half in Barnstable County. About 14,000 customers in Maine are without power.

Tuesday brought new one-day snowfall records in southern New England, the National Weather Service said. Boston reached a record 14.5 inches -- more than 2 inches over its previous record, set in 1993. In Providence, R.I., residents saw 9.5 inches, greater than the city's prior mark (7 inches in 1993).

After significant interruptions sue to the storm, Amtrak said most of its service between Boston and New York City would resume normally Wednesday.

The storm is the third major winter system to impact the Northeast this month. The first nor'easter arrived at the start of March and the second last week. Both systems caused similar travel disruptions and blizzard conditions, and caused multiple weather-related deaths.