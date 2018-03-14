Home / Top News / U.S. News

N.Y. congresswoman hospitalized after falling at D.C. home

By Ed Adamczyk  |  March 14, 2018 at 1:06 PM
March 14 (UPI) -- New York Rep. Louise Slaughter -- the oldest member of U.S. Congress -- was hospitalized Wednesday after falling at her Washington, D.C., home, her office said.

Liam Fitzsimmons, Slaughter's chief of staff, said the 88-year-old lawmaker "did not suffer any fractures or broken bones and is receiving excellent care from the world-class medical staff at [George Washington University Hospital].

"The congresswoman is tough as nails and she will bring that same spirit to this recovery," it added.

Roll Call reported Slaughter was treated for a concussion.

The eldest member of Congress, Slaughter represents New York's 25th congressional district -- which includes Rochester.

Slaughter, ranking member of the House rules committee, has been in the U.S. House since 1987, and last month announced her plan to run for a 17th term. She will turn 89 in August.

