Lamb, Saccone in virtual tie as key Pennsylvania race enters 2nd day

March 14 (UPI) -- The congressional race for the 18th district in Pennsylvania is too close to call, and entered its second day Wednesday with absentee ballots waiting to be counted to determine the winner.

Democrat Conor Lamb led Republican Rick Saccone by less than 600 votes, according to the latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of State. Libertarian Drew Gray Miller had 1,372 votes.

Although the final tally has not been officially determined, Lamb claimed victory just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"It took a little longer than we thought, but we did it. You did it," Lamb told supporters in Canonsburg, Pa.

Saccone said late Tuesday that there are also provisional and military absentee ballots that still need to be counted. And if those fail to bring victory, he said, his campaign could seek a recount due to the razor-thin margin of the vote tally.

"We are still fighting the fight. It's not over yet," he said.

Absentee ballots in Washington County will be counted Wednesday morning, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"Oh, it's very close," Larry Spahr, director of elections for Washington County, told CNN.

The race -- in which Conor, a Democrat, could take over a Republican seat in the House -- is considered a potential bellwether for the November midterms. President Donald Trump handily won the district in 2016 over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Tim Murphy vacated the seat in October after a scandal involving a staffer.

The winner of the race will serve out the remaining 10 months of Murphy's term, but will have to win a new district to continue in November -- after an anti-gerrymandering decision last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that realigned congressional districts.