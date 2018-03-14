Lamb, Saccone in virtual tie as absentee ballots wait to be counted

March 13 (UPI) -- The Congressional race for the 18th district in Pennsylvania was too close to call late Tuesday night.

Democrat Conor Lamb led Republican Rick Saccone by just over 800 votes, according to the latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Libertarian Drew Gray Miller had 1,351 votes -- more than enough to make the difference between the two major party candidates.

Absentee ballots in Washington County still need to be counted, but that might not happen until Wednesday morning, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"Oh, it's very close," Larry Spahr, director of elections for Washington County, told CNN.

Saccone said late Tuesday night that there are also provisional and military absentee ballots that still need to be counted.

"We are still fighting the fight. It's not over yet," he said.