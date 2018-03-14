Home / Top News / U.S. News

Lamb, Saccone in virtual tie as absentee ballots wait to be counted

By Ray Downs  |  March 14, 2018 at 12:01 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Congressional race for the 18th district in Pennsylvania was too close to call late Tuesday night.

Democrat Conor Lamb led Republican Rick Saccone by just over 800 votes, according to the latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Libertarian Drew Gray Miller had 1,351 votes -- more than enough to make the difference between the two major party candidates.

Absentee ballots in Washington County still need to be counted, but that might not happen until Wednesday morning, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"Oh, it's very close," Larry Spahr, director of elections for Washington County, told CNN.

Saccone said late Tuesday night that there are also provisional and military absentee ballots that still need to be counted.

"We are still fighting the fight. It's not over yet," he said.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Conor Lamb
Trending Stories
Blizzard officially declared in Boston Blizzard officially declared in Boston
Defectors: Rape is rite of passage for North Korean women Defectors: Rape is rite of passage for North Korean women
After 11 years in prison, Kentucky man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $7.5M After 11 years in prison, Kentucky man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $7.5M
Trump replaces Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Trump replaces Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief
Iowa lawmaker resigns after video shows him kissing lobbyist Iowa lawmaker resigns after video shows him kissing lobbyist