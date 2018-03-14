Google celebrates 30 years of Pi Day with new Doodle

March 14 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pi Day with a new Doodle and a recipe for salted caramel apple pie.

Google's homepage features a new logo for the company that is compromised of the pie ingredients used by award-winning pastry chef Dominque Ansel when making his salted caramel apple pie.

Users who click on the logo will be treated to the pie's recipe and a step-by-step instructional video on how to make the dessert which also represents the the mathematical Pi formula the day is named after.

"Celebrated each year on March 14th (3.14), Pi Day is dedicated to the mathematical constant, Pi. First recognized 30 years ago in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw, Pi Day observers often celebrate with a slice of their favorite pie in honor of the number's delicious sounding name," Google said.

"Notated by the Greek letter "π", pi represents the ratio between a circle's circumference (perimeter) to its diameter (distance from side to side passing through the center), and is a fundamental element of many mathematical fields, most significantly Geometry," the company continued. "Though modern mathematicians have calculated more than one TRILLION decimal places beyond the standard "3.14," pi is an irrational number that continues on to infinity! It's an important ingredient in the formula for the area of a circle, A=πr²."