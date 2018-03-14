Ford recalls 1.3M Fusions, Lincoln MKZs for steering wheel defect

March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker Ford announced two new safety recalls Wednesday for more than one million cars that may have loose steering wheels.

Ford said about 1.3 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles -- model years between 2014 and 2018 -- sold in North America are involved in the recall.

The automaker said loose steering wheel bolts may not hold and cause the wheel to disconnect. Ford said it's aware of two incidents involving the wheel, one which led to an injury.

Dealers will replace the bolts and install a nylon patch to keep the bolts properly torqued.

Ford said the recall involves 1,301,986 vehicles sold in the United States, 62,479 in Canada and 14,172 in Mexico. It involves vehicles made in Ford's Flat Rock, Mich., plant from 2013 to 2016, and in its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant from 2013 to 2018.

The company also announced the recall of certain 2013-2016 Ford Focus and Fusion models for possible fractures of the clutch pressure plate, which can cause fires.

Focus models with a 1.0 liter Fox GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission, and Fusion models with the 1.6 liter Sigma GTDI engine and B6 manual transmission, are involved. The recall involves approximately 5,872 vehicles in North America, with 5,357 in the United States and 515 in Canada, Ford said.