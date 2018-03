March 13 (UPI) -- As part of his first trip to California as president, Donald Trump was scheduled to speak to troops Tuesday afternoon.

Trump is set to give remarks at 2 p.m. PDT at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

He's flying into San Diego earlier in the day where he will view prototypes of the border wall before his appearance at the air station. Later in the day, he's headlining a Republican fundraiser in Beverly Hills.