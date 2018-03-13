Trump personal assistant dismissed, joins '20 campaign

March 13 (UPI) -- John McEntee, a personal assistant to President Donald Trump, was fired and escorted from the White House on Monday.

The former personal assistant was removed due to trouble with his security clearance and is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes, CNN reported Tuesday.

McEntee, though, will continue to work for Trump. His 2020 re-election campaign said Tuesday McEntee will serve as senior adviser to the campaign.

"As we build out our operations for the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 reelection campaign, we are pleased to welcome back two outstanding members of our 2016 team," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "We need the help of proven leaders such as Katrina [Pierson] and John to promote the President's growing portfolio of achievements across the country."

McEntee joined the Trump campaign early on and is the latest long-serving presidential aide to depart the White House, following former communications director Hope Hicks.

Tuesday, Trump replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.