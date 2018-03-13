New England hit with snow as third straight winter storm arrives

March 13 (UPI) -- The third nor'easter in two weeks began to pummel New England Tuesday with snow, high winds, coastal flooding and whiteout conditions.

Multiple inches fell in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island Tuesday morning and the National Weather service warned of whiteout conditions as the storm moves in. One to 5 inches were reported in New York state and northern New Jersey, the Weather Channel reported.

Forecast models show the third nor'easter undergoing rapid intensification known as bombogenesis, or a bomb cyclone.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of the Massachusetts coast and a winter storm warning for New England.

Blizzard warnings were issued for areas including north and south of Boston, Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. The blizzard warning does not include downtown Boston.

Much of New England is under a winter storm warning through Tuesday night or Wednesday, including Boston, Hartford, Providence and Portland, Maine.

"Third Nor'easter in 10 days will bring major impacts to New England through Tuesday," National Weather Service tweeted. "Heavy snowfall of 1 to 2 feet, very strong winds, and tidal flooding are likely with this storm."

Tuesday morning, the storm's low-pressure center will intensify -- spreading snow across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, central and eastern New York and most of New England except northern Maine.

#JFK is operating normally and flights are arriving and departing. About 67 flights cancelled as of this morning due to weather conditions, so travelers should check with their carrier to make sure their flight is departing before going to the airport. — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 13, 2018

Heavy snow in New England and could mix with rain at times in far southeastern Massachusetts. Winds are expected to intensify in southern New England by Tuesday morning.

"Three nor'easters in less than 2 weeks isn't easy on anyone -- and we are extremely grateful for the hard work of our first responders, utility and road crews, and municipal officials who have been working nonstop to clean up after these powerful storms," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wrote on Twitter.

Winds of up to 60 mph hit the Massachusetts coast on Tuesday morning, with similar gusts forecast along coastal and Maine later Tuesday.

The storm is already disrupting air and road travel on Tuesday, with 1,300 flights reportedly already canceled within, into or out of the United States.