Iowa lawmaker resigns after video shows him kissing lobbyist

March 13 (UPI) -- A top Iowa lawmaker resigned Monday after the publication of a video showing him kissing a female lobbyist at a Des Moines bar earlier this month.

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix stepped down from his position after the Iowa Starting Line published the video.

Dix's resignation took effect Monday afternoon and Iowa Senate President Jack Whitver said the state's Republican caucus will hold an election to find his replacement.

"I believe he made the right decision for himself and for his district, but most importantly, I believe he made the decision in the best interest of his family," Whitver said in a statement. "Senate Republicans will continue to move the policies Iowans elected us to pursue."

The woman in the video is a registered lobbyist with the Iowa League of Cities, an organization that lobbies state government officials on behalf of cities across the state.

"We are taking what we believe are appropriate actions, but because this is a personnel matter we cannot comment further," League of Cities director of government affairs and legislative counsel Robert L. Palmer said in an email to the Des Moines Register.