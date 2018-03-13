CIA nominee Gina Haspel was involved in torture program

March 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's new nominee for CIA director is a 30-year officer in the agency who was involved in secret torture programs for terrorism suspects.

If confirmed, Gina Haspel would be the first woman to lead the CIA. Trump tapped Haspel on Tuesday to replace CIA Director Mike Pompeo, whom he nominated to take over as secretary of state after Rex Tillerson was ousted.

Haspel joined the CIA in 1985 and has spent most of her career undercover.

She was involved in the secret CIA program known by its initials, R.D.I. -- rendition, detention and interrogation. The program involved the CIA not only torturing suspects but also kidnapping them from other countries and delivering them to other locations around the globe to be interrogated.

In 2002, Haspel oversaw the torture of two terrorism suspects, Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri.

Zubayadah was waterboarded 83 times and had his head repeatedly slammed into walls. By the time interrogators realized he had no useful information to share, Zubayadah had lost sight in his left eye.

Videotapes recording the interrogations were stored in a CIA station in Thailand before they were ordered destroyed in 2005, with Haspel's name on the cable carrying the destruction orders.

Before becoming deputy director of the CIA last year, Haspel served as the deputy director of the National Clandestine Service, deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action and chief of staff for the director of the National Clandestine Service.

Haspel has received numerous awards during her career, including the George H. W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism; the Donovan Award; the Intelligence Medal of Merit and the Presidential Rank Award -- the most prestigious award in the federal civil service.