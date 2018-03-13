After 11 years in prison, Kentucky man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $7.5M

March 12 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who spent 11 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit was awarded $7.5 million by the City of Louisville.

"Whether its $1 or $10 trillion, you can't get back what has been stolen away," Kerry Porter, 55, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Louisville on Monday.

The settlement was finalized on March 9. Josh Abner, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Attorney's office, said, "all parties agreed it was in their best interest to resolve the disputed claims at this time with no admission of liability," WDRB-TV reported.

Porter was convicted of the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp and sentenced to 60 years in prison. He spent nearly 15 years in prison, which included time for an unrelated case, before his exoneration in 2011 which came after a confidential informant told police Porter had nothing to do with Camp's murder.

After a re-examination of the case, Porter's attorneys found that police knew there were witnesses that would attest to his innocence, but prosecutors never handed that information to the defense as they are legally obligated to do.

"To the Louisville police, shame on y'all. Shame on y'all," Porter said. "Y'all beyond hurt me and my family, but I'm gonna be here and I'm gonna make sure y'all do the right thing, period."

Jerome Camp, the brother of Tyrone, stood with Porter at the press conference Monday as both men called for a new investigation into Tyrone's death, which remains unsolved.

"Me and Jerome ain't going away no damn where. Period," Porter said.