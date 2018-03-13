1 dead after school bus plunges into Alabama ravine

March 13 (UPI) -- A charter bus carrying high school students from the Houston area crashed early Tuesday and killed one person, authorities said.

An Alabama state trooper said the bus driver died at the scene on Interstate 10 close to the to the Florida state line.

The bus was carrying band members of Channelview High School who were traveling from a spring break trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Authorities said the bus left the roadway before crossing a bridge and fell about 35 feet into a ravine.

Several people were injured and taken to area hospitals, some by air ambulance. At least one is in critical condition and five have serious injuries, officials said.

It's unclear what caused the bus to go into the ravine.