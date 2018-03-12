Video shows UFO sighting by Navy fighter pilots

March 12 (UPI) -- New declassified footage from the U.S. Navy shows pilots encountering an unidentified flying object.

Video footage recorded in 2015 of U.S. fighter pilots spotting the mysterious object while flying on the East Coast was released by the private research group TTSA last week.

"What the [expletive] is that thing," a U.S. fighter pilot said in the Defense Department footage released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science.

"Wow, what is that man? Look at it flying," one of the pilots stated.

There were apparently no wings or tails on the UFO or an exhaust plume.

The Department of Defense has not responded to questions about the video.

The new video comes on the heels of two other declassified videos of purported UFO encounters.

In one of the previous sightings, U.S. Navy Pilot David Fravor spotted a "Tic Tac"-shaped object in 2004 while flying the California coast in a Boeing F/A-18 Super hornet, which "jammed" the radars.

The Department of Defense at one time had a program to investigate UFO sightings by military personnel, which was shut down in 2012.