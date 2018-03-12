Rankings: America's happiest place -- Fremont, Calif.

March 12 (UPI) -- Fremont, Calif. -- a city in the San Francisco Bay Area -- has been rated the Happiest City in America by finance website Wallethub.

Nearly 200 U.S. cities were evaluated on the basis of 28 indicators of happiness -- including depression rate, income-growth rate and average leisure time spent per day.

The results were also bundled into "emotional and physical well-being," "income and employment" and "community and environment" categories.

Fremont, across the bay about 45 miles southeast of San Francisco, ranked first in the "community and environment" and first on the overall list.

Bismarck, N.D., was ranked second overall and first in "income and employment." San Jose, Calif., placed third overall and first on "physical and well-being."

The rest of the top 10 happiest places in America were, in order, Pearl City, Hawaii; Plano, Texas; Fargo, N.D.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Irvine, Calif.; Huntington Beach, Calif., and Grand Prairie, Texas.

San Francisco appears in 13th place on the overall list. Boston ranked 63rd, Los Angeles 75th and New York City 80th.

The three lowest-rated places are Huntington, W.Va., Birmingham, Ala., and Detroit.