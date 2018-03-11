Trump denies report he's unhappy with legal team

March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday denied he's unhappy with his legal team, saying a report that he plans to add the lawyer that helped Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial is a "false story."

Trump, in two posts on Twitter, was responding to a report Saturday by The New York Times he was considering adding Emmet T. Flood to the White House legal team to handle special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of allegations his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election and possible ensuing obstruction of justice.

"The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong," Trump tweeted. "I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and have shown conclusively that there was no Collusion with Russia..just excuse for losing. The only Collusion was that done by the DNC, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary."

He then went on to criticize one of the two reports of the story, White House reporter Maggie Haberman, claiming she is "a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access."

Accordng to the newspaper report, Trump met with lawyer Emmet Flood last week to discuss him joining his legal staff but no agreement has been reached yet. The Times used four unnnamed sources.

Flood, now an attorney with Williams & Connolly, defended former Vice President Dick Cheney in a civil suit from former CIA officer Valerie Plame. He also worked two years in the White House counsel's office to handle congressional inquiries against President George W. Bush, according to his profile.

Haberman defended her reporting on Twitter, writing, "Several people close to Trump confirmed our story. Trump also met with Emmet Flood in the Oval last week for purpose of potentially hiring him. Our story was confirmed by other outlets."

She added that the tweets by Trump "raises possibility Flood has turned him down."