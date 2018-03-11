Teen sues Dick's Sporting Goods for not selling guns to people under 21

March 11 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Michigan man filed a lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods over the retail chain's new policy of not selling firearms to people under the age of 21.

Tristin Fulton was turned away after he attempted to purchase a gun at Dick's Sporting Goods in Troy, Mich. on March 5, one week after the store implemented the new policy nationwide, which was put into effect in response to a mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

But Fulton's lawsuit argues that the policy violates Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, which prohibits discrimination based on age, as well as race, gender and religion.

Fulton's attorney, James Makowski, argues that Dick's Sporting Goods has the right not to sell firearms in their stores, but can't refuse to sell to somebody who is of legal age.

"I'm 18," Fulton told USA Today. "I'm legally allowed to purchase a firearm, and I should have been allowed to."

The lawsuit seeks $25,000 in damages.

Fulton's lawsuit is the second against Dick's Sporting Goods for not selling guns to people under 21.

Last week, Tyler Watson, 20, sued Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart, which implemented a similar firearms policy.