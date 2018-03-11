Mother, toddler killed in apparent murder-suicide in Florida

March 11 (UPI) -- A woman and her 1-year-old daughter were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Florida Saturday, authorities said.

Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias, 27, was found in critical condition in Ocala National Forest after he shot and killed Jessica Johnson, 32, and their 1-year-old daughter, Gabriela Farias, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Johnson and Gabriela sustained gunshot wounds ,and Farias was found with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" Marion County Sheriff's spokesman Paul Bloom said.

Farias was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Sunday.

"If he does survive, he will be looking at at least a double homicide charge, and as the investigation develops, possibly more," said Bloom.

Deputies were first called to the scene when a passerby found the victims at 10:52 a.m.

Detectives believe the incident to be isolated and aren't searching for any suspects.