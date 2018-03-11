Kentucky demolishes capital's tallest building

March 11 (UPI) -- A 28-story building in Kentucky was demolished Sunday afternoon to make way for the construction of a new office building.

The Capital Plaza Office Tower -- the tallest building in the city of Frankfurt, Ky. -- was imploded at 1:30 p.m. as crowds gathered to watch the demolition.

The Capital Plaza Office Tower opened in 1972 and closed in 2016. It was imploded Sunday to make way for a a new 385,500-square-foot, 1,500 employee office building, and a 1,206-space parking structure.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and first lady Glenna Bevin held a charity auction on eBay to determine who would push the ceremonial plunger.

Andrew "A.J." Stivers, of Shelbyville, ultimately won the opportunity with a bid of $15,000. All of the funds from the auction will benefit the first lady's #WeAreKY! Inc. foundation, which supports statewide foster care and adoption initiatives.

"The First Lady and I greatly appreciate the generous winning bid from Mr. Stivers and his family," Bevin said. "A.J. Stivers provides vital healthcare services to Kentucky students and families through his business, Quality Care for Kids, and his donation to #WeAreKY! will positively impact the lives of our most vulnerable youth. We are honored to have A.J., his wife Michelle and their children, Tucker and Olivia, join us for this historic day. We will be excitedly watching, along with many others in the Commonwealth, as they push the detonation plunger to instantly transform the skyline of Kentucky's capital city."