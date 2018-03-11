At least 2 dead after tourist helicopter crashes into Manhattan's East River

March 11 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed after a tourist helicopter crashed into Manhattan's East River Sunday evening with several people trapped inside.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, confirmed two passengers died and one other was rescued. But divers are still searching for the other passengers.

As many as six people might have been on board at the time of the crash.

A bystander caught the incident on video, which shows the helicopter crashing into the water and submerging into the river as the blades keep spinning.

The New York Post reported that witnesses saw the pilot escape the helicopter but the other passengers were trapped inside.

"There was about a minute where we didn't see anyone come out, then after a minute we saw a man come out holding onto a raft screaming, 'Help! help! Ah!' and then inaudible screams," witness Brianna Jesme said. "It was horrifying."

Xinran Jiang witnessed the crash from her bedroom window.

"It almost looked like it was landing," Jiang told The New York Times. "It wasn't moving fast. We were curious where it was going to land. Then the next minute, it was diving into the river."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.